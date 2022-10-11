A star-studded line-up is set for Lollapalooza’s three South America festivals in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. Drake, Billie Eilish, Rosalía, Tame Impala, Lil Nas X, and the newly-reunited Blink-182 will all each headline come 2023.

As with previous years, the three festivals will share a largely identical line-up down the bill save for the smaller acts which are different for each country. In addition to the headliners, mid-tier acts like The 1975, Jane’s Addiction, Jamie xx, Kali Uchis, Fred again..., Tove Lo, Dominic Fike, Melanie Martinez, Tokischa, Alison Wonderland, and many more are also scheduled to play.

As pointed out by Consequence, these dates will be the first-ever South American live shows for Billie Eilish and Blink-182, who announced their surprise reunion on Oct. 11. Eilish was previously scheduled to play several cities throughout South America in 2020 for her Where Do We Go? World Tour, though was ultimately unable to after the tour was prematurely cancelled in March 2020. Drake will also play Argentina and Chile for the first time.

The three festivals will take place within days of each other. Lollapalooza Chile kicks off March 17-19, 2023 at Parque Cerrillos, while Lollapalooza Argentina happens the same weekend, March 17-19, 2023, at the Hipódromo de San Isidro. Lollapalooza Brazil will take place the following weekend, March 24 - 26, 2023, at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Palo.

The lineup for Lollapalooza Chile 2023.

The lineup for Lollapalooza Argentina 2023.

The lineup for Lollapalooza Brazil 2023.

In addition to the South American offshoots, Lollapalooza has also launched festivals in Berlin, Germany, Sweden, Paris, France, and most recently announced its first-ever festival in Mumbai, India in 2023.

Lollapalooza’s flagship festival in Chicago, IL, has confirmed its 2023 dates for August 3-6, though hasn’t yet confirmed its lineup.

See above for each South American festival’s respective line-ups. Tickets are available for purchase at each of the festival’s respective websites (Chile, Argentina, Brazil).