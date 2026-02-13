Lykke Li Enters Her "Existential Era," Announces New Album

It’s been four long years since we last heard from Lykke Li, but good things truly do come to those who wait, because the Swedish singer just announced that her sixth studio album, The Afterparty, arrives on May 8.

The Swede broke the news on Feb. 13, saying in a statement, “I was twirling around in love addiction for all those albums. Now I’m going into my existential era.” Expect the album to touch upon themes of mortality, hedonism, and impermanence — perennially relevant topics that feel particularly apt in this current moment — as the singer searches for the meaning of it all through her lyrics.

The project is set to feature nine new tracks, including the disco-infused lead single, “Lucky Again.” “To me it’s samsara in a song,” Li says of the song. “The wheel of life; winning, losing, living, dying. Having had something and praying you’ll have it again. Whether it’s sex, money, vitality, love. I always said I wanted the Vivaldi song at my wedding or funeral but I think this is giving more revenge heist energy.”

The Afterparty Track List