María Zardoya's First Solo Project 'Melt' Arrives So Soon

María Zardoya is going solo. After months of teasing her new outfit Not For Radio, the Marías frontwoman confirmed on Oct. 1 that her latest project is officially on the way — and it’s dropping sooner than you’d think.

The new album, titled Melt, arrives on Oct. 10, marking Zardoya’s first release under the new moniker. Recorded in January at Flying Cloud Recordings in upstate New York, the album explores themes of grief, solitude, and creative communion, and features assistance from artist-producer Sam Evian and producer and instrumentalist, Luca Buccellati.

“Melt, my first album as Not for Radio, will be all yours in its entirety, all 10 songs, on 10/10!,” the artist wrote on Instagram. “My intention with this project was to make music for the love of experimenting, far from home, fully in the moment, open to whatever stream of consciousness unfolded around us. And that’s exactly what we did in the snowy woods, tucked away, as ice melted beneath our feet and as we melted into the songs. what grew from the melted ice is this album ;).”

“I’ve held these songs safely inside the womb, and they’ll be yours in 10 days <3,” she wrote.

Melt Tracklist

1. Puddles

2. My Turn

3. Moment

4. Back to You

5. Swan

6. Not the Only One

7. Magnet

8. Vueltas

9. Water On Your Nose

10. Slip

Jaxon Whittington

Melt is available for pre-order now.