Marsai Martin Is Having A "Hot Girl Summer, Minor's Edition"

16-year-old Marsai Martin first lit up our television screens in 2014 as Dianne — the precocious youngest daughter of the Johnson bunch — on the ABC hit, Black-ish. Her dry humor, comedic timing, and mischievous grin made audiences laugh nationwide, and secured her spot as young Hollywood's burgeoning It girl.

Since then, Martin’s both starred in and executive produced (becoming the youngest person ever to do so) the comedy Little with Issa Rae and Regina Hall. She’s also led animated flicks like PAW Patrol: The Movie and Spirit Untamed, all while continuing her role on Black-ish for the past seven seasons.

Most recently, Martin’s decided to work with Invisalign on their ChangeMakers program, which celebrates teens that give back to their communities. The initiative awards 100 applicants, aged 13-19, $5000 cash to continue bringing positive change to their hometowns.

Martin, an Invisalign client turned partner, explained her reason for supporting the group to NYLON, saying, “For me being in the industry, I’ve always learned to, you know, always make sure the people I’m entertaining always have a smile on their face. I feel like Invisalign advocates for that same thing, so it feels like it's the perfect partnership.”

Only July 10, Invisalign is holding a virtual awards ceremony on YouTube for the ChangeMakers winners, and Martin will host the event. Before the big night, she took on the NYLON 19 questionnaire, discussing her favorite pizza topping, the question she most hates being asked, and why she doesn’t need a breakup song.

What’s your astrological sign? I'm a Leo, my mom’s a Taurus, and my dad’s a Leo so yeah.

Do you believe in ghosts? I believe in spirits, I don’t believe in ghost ghosts.

Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Tyler The Creator, Kendrick Lamar, and let me think...Michael Jackson. But if they have to be alive, then Beyoncé.

What's the weirdest snack that you make? I usually put Tajín on my pizza. It’s really good, but I put pineapple on my pizza so it makes sense.

What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Oh, names of female rappers! I found Doja Cat’s real name is Amala, which is actually super pretty. And me and my best friend went down the line of all the rappers and I was like, "Oh my God, that’s so beautiful." And then Megan is like Megan Pete. And then also since Tyler, the Creator's new album came out, I've been listening to it and reading the lyrics at the same time.

Describe your worst date in three words. Awkward, crowded, and awkward again.

If you could be in any music video, what would it be? I guess “Brown Skin Girl” by Beyonce. I think that one makes sense because I am a brown skin girl.

What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? My first concert was actually an Earth Wind and Fire concert, and I was like one.

What was your favorite movie as a kid? Shrek, the second one. Shrek Two.

What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? There’s a lot of them. There’s this one that Miss Portia from Real Housewives of Atlanta, that says “Who said that?!” That one is so funny to me, so whenever someone uses that meme I laugh so hard. Or any Wendy Williams meme honestly.

What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? That is a really good question. I have one but I definitely forgot her name, it’s a girl from the Met Gala. It was a rose dress, this girl literally wore a rose and it looked like glass. It was so pretty. I really forgot her name, but ever since I saw that dress I was like, that’s how I want my style to be.

What's your go-to breakup song? I have no idea, I haven’t been in a relationship like that. It’s a hot girl summer over here, but minor’s edition, so I don’t have a breakup song.

What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Probably chapstick. No dry lips.

What piece of clothing from your childhood do you wish you kept? I had this cute little jean jacket that I used to wear all the time, that I took headshots in which brought me to L.A really. It was like a Hello Kitty jacket, and it’s so memorable. I really don’t know where it is. It’s probably in someone else's house.

What is one question you never want to be asked again? Maybe how much money I make. Definitely how much money I make, it's so irritating. You know what, they can ask me that because now I have a lot of comebacks for it, but, yeah, that would definitely be one that annoys me.

What reality show would you most like to appear on? The Circle on Netflix.

What is your best beauty tip or trick? I always like to wash my face upwards, so, like, I never wash my face down. You do circular motions going upwards, towards your forehead, rather than downwards, towards your chin. That gives you wrinkles. Not that there’s anything wrong with wrinkles, but to prevent them you move upwards.

What is your favorite fast food place, and what’s your order? I would say Raising Canes, and I usually get three chicken tenders, fries, and a whole box of Texas Toast because that is everything to me.