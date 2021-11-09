Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Perfecting Her Hottie Sauce

Fresh off graduating from Texas Southern University, multi-platinum rapper Meg Thee Stallion is back with another exciting project. When she’s not making music, the Grammy-winning artist is always coming up with new ways to celebrate authenticity, and her latest venture is no different. After announcing her partnership with Popeyes Chicken this fall — and releasing the delicious Hottie-Sauce — she’s working with the fast-food chain again, this time creating an exclusive line of co-branded merchandise.

“Being from the South, I’m obviously a big fan of Popeyes,” Megan tells NYLON. “We love Popeyes. I just felt like we had to come together to make the hottest collaboration of the year.”

The new Animegan collection was inspired by the rapper’s noted love of anime, and features custom illustrations and designs created by the artist McFlyy. Animegan includes a range of hot girl approved items like a multi-color tote-bag, unisex graphic tee and hoodie, printed bandana, and mini-Megan plush toy. All of the new merchandise will be available to purchase on The Hottie Sauce website on Tuesday, November 9th, at 11am Eastern. Fans can also sign-up for their newsletter to stay updated on future collections down the line.

Along with the new collection, both Popeyes and Megan are making a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness. The Texas-based charity organization prioritizes the welfare of its residents, while promoting empathy and compassion for others.

Ahead of the merchandise drop, Meg spoke with NYLON about partnering with Popeyes, opening her own franchise down the line, and her go-to order.

Why did you decide to partner with Popeyes?

I read that you’ve been approved as a future Popeye’s owner. Where do you want to open your first restaurant?

Texas or Houston would be my dream location, but there’s a lot of behind the scenes work that goes into it. I have to get approved for different locations, and things like that, so I don’t know exactly where my first one will be yet, but when I have that set I’ll let everybody know.

How did you decide to work with “Houston Random Acts of Kindness?”

I really wanted to give back to a charity that would have a large impact on my hometown. That’s why I chose Houston Random Acts of Kindness. They really prioritize empathy and compassion for everyone in the Houston community, and that’s what I’m all about. I always give back to the YMCA and places I’m familiar with, but I wanted to choose something that I’ve never done before.

What was the inspiration for your Hottie Sauce?

I love hot food, I love hot sauce, I love everything spicy. I love things that are spicy and sweet, so I wanted something that I would eat even if it wasn’t from my own collaboration. I was like, “We need something bold, we need something hot, we need something representative of me,” and that’s how we created Hottie Sauce.

What is your go-to Popeyes order?

It used to be chicken-legs and some red-beans and rice. That was my favorite. But when the chicken-sandwich came out I was like, “Oh yeah, this is it,” so now it’s that with a side of Hottie Sauce.