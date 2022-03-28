Miley Cyrus Announces Her First Ever Live Album

Miley Cyrus has a new project in the works. After years delivering iconic live performances — like “Heart Of Glass,” “Why Do You Only Call Me When You're High,” and “Jolene” — the singer-songwriter is releasing her first live album, Attention: Miley Live.

Cyrus announced the upcoming album on Twitter. “My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so excited to give it to them,” she wrote. “This album was curated BY the fans FOR the fans!” Attention: Miley Live features a mix of 20 songs that, according to the singer, were influenced by her fans.

“I asked my audience what songs they’d like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the setlist YOU created!” she continued. “ From fan favorite covers to some of my oldest songs, newest songs, & original unreleased songs “YOU” & “ATTENTION.” Cyrus then explained that she’s wanted to make her live performances more accessible for those who can’t see them in person. “I was doing a minimal amount of live shows this year & wanted the MAXIMUM amount of fans to experience ME LIVE!,” she continued. “This album wouldn’t be possible without my band & crew! Thank you to everyone who came to see my show & anyone who couldn’t make it, THIS ALBUM IS FOR YOU! I LOVE YOU!”

Attention: Miley Live will be released on April 1st. Ahead of its drop, Cyrus shared a high-energy album trailer along with the record's track list. See both, below.

1. “Attention”

2. “We Can’t Stop X Where Is My Mind?”

3. “Plastic Hearts”

4. “Heart of Glass”

5. “4×4”

6. “(SMS) Bangerz”

7. “Dooo It!”

8. “23”

9. “Never Be Me”

10. “Maybe”

11. “7 Things”

12. “Bang Bang X See You Again”

13. “Jolene”

14. “High”

15. “You”

16. “Like a Prayer”

17. “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)”

18. “The Climb”

19. “Wrecking Ball X Nothing Compares 2 U”

20. “Party In The U.S.A.”