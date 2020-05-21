Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have been using their quarantine time productively. Simpson has just released a new music video on Thursday for his song "Captain's Dance with the Devil," which was both directed and styled by Cyrus.

"During this time in lockdown and self-isolation, we were forced to stay inside our own space having no choice but to encourage ourselves to look subjectively and into our immediate environment for things to work and play with," Simpson said in an interview with Vogue. "This inspired a new appreciation for who we are and what we are. Miley's knowledge of makeup, art, and drag culture combined with my knowledge of maritime and nautical culture."

Simpson showed off his newly realized drag alter-ego Rebecca during the video, who apparently has an eye for expensive fashion, carrying a bag by Tom Ford for Gucci. Other pieces picked for the shoot include a Vivienne Westwood dress and a Comme des Garçons coat.

"I entrusted Miley with full creative liberty in the conceptualization and direction of this visual. Allowing her to execute her vision and interpretation of the song itself. The idea was birthed in our bathroom with Miley organizing her collection of lipstick," he said. "I picked up a stick having never looked at one so discerningly before, taken aback by the art of the packaging, the beauty of the 'NARS' symbol embedded in the side, and remarking at how disappointed I'd be to see it ruined once used. This led to my curiosity in the art of makeup, and being educated by Miley on the process of 'beating your mug' and in particular, the art of drag. It was then that the character of 'Rebecca' was born."

Check out the full video over at Vogue.