Miley Cyrus Music Video Evolution, From Disney Princess To Pop Queen

Since bursting onto the scene as a bright-eyed Disney star, Miley Cyrus has shaken up her image — and the industry — with each new era. From the mid aughts optimism of “Party In The USA” to her darker “Wrecking Ball” days to the multi-faceted, innovative artist she is now, Cyrus proves that versatility and longevity go hand-in-hand. Read on for a breakdown of Cyrus’ music video evolution.
Originally a Fefe Dobson song, “Start All Over” was Cyrus’ first music video and foray into pop stardom during her Hannah Montana days. It premiered on the Disney Channel and was “really random,” as 14-year-old Cyrus said at the time.