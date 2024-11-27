Even after nearly 20 years in the industry, performing new music is “a dream come true” for Alex Wolff. Along with older brother Nat, the Wolff brothers — formerly known as the Naked Brothers Band, as any Nickelodeon-loving millenial will recall — have had an exciting fall, with the opportunity to play brand new music, as a full band, while opening for one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Billie Eilish — who also happens to be one of their best friends.

“Billie asked about our schedule and things a couple of times, and I had maybe a suspicion that it was something, maybe like a tour or something, but I didn't want to get excited unless it was definitely going to happen,” says Alex. “I didn't believe that it was going to happen until we were on stage in Quebec, and then I was like, ‘Okay, we're probably, we probably are on this tour, right?’”

After playing a string of sold-out arena shows, it goes without saying but, yes, they are on the tour. With the second leg of tour starting up in Vancouver on Dec. 3, here, the brothers reflect on what it’s been like so far, and share an exclusive look at their stop at Madison Square Garden.

How do you prepare for a massive tour like this? What do the hours leading up to a performance look like?

Alex: A lot of nerves.

Nat: We have really wild jam sessions with our band before we go on. After the show we were all feeling kind of overwhelmed, so we had massive jam sessions with everyone on the road and in this puppy room Billie has. The puppy room is partnered with adoption places around the world to help get animals adopted, and the amazing byproduct of that is that we get to hang out with puppies before and that is hugely helpful.

What has the reaction been in the crowds to hearing the new music?

Nat: When we played in Canada, we had probably, like, you know, a few thousand people that were familiar with the music and kind of engaging. And then, as the tour went on, suddenly, like by the time we got to Pittsburgh, right before New York, we had the entire audience know every single word to “Soft Kissing Hour,” and “Backup Plan.” The fans are so devoted to Billie that they get to know the openers for her shows and they're just excited to see a show, hungry for it.

What was it like performing at MSG? What concerts have you previously seen there that have stayed with you?

Alex: We’ve seen Billy Joel, The Police, Paul McCartney and so many incredible artists at MSG.

Nat: The funny thing is, we always sit so far up in the nosebleeds, almost to the top of the stadium at MSG. One of my first dates was actually at MSG in seventh grade, we saw Justin Timberlake there.

What is your favorite song to perform live on this tour?

Nat: The two new ones for sure, “Backup Plan” and “Soft Kissing Hour.”

What is your favorite song to see Billie perform live?

Alex: “The Greatest.” Billie gets to absolutely rip on that song.

Nat: “CHIHIRO.” It’s such a great opener.”

Having a pre-show hang before their performance at "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR" Kicking of their set with Alex on the drums.

Performing together at MSG.

Performing their new single “Soft Kissing Hour,” was produced by Billie Eilish.

Nat practicing vocal warmups. Alex performing at night two.

With their band before performing together at MSG.



All photos courtesy of Jordan Kirk.