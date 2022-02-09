Dorit Kemsley Never Wants To Be Asked About Her Accent Again

Dorit Kemsley is as busy as can be. In addition to her role on the cast of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — which wrapped its wild eleventh season at the end of 2021, and is currently in production for season twelve — the mother of two is also a business owner, having recently launched a luxe bridal collection with Nektaria, in addition to her long-running lifestyle brand, Beverly Beach.

Like many, Kemsley has been separated from her extended family during the pandemic, and she touts Amazon Glow and its ability to connect people through technology with keeping her kin close, as physically far apart as they may be.

“As we go into 2022, I've resolved to really wanting to spend more time with extended family,” Kemsley tells NYLON. “All of our family are out of state, and now as we're still living in the pandemic, you don't know when you're going to see them, and you want to be able to stay connected.” She says the Glow helps her children, aged five and seven, to stay connected with their aunts, uncles, and grandparents in Florida, by allowing them to play virtual games together.

“To try and keep a five and a seven year old's attention is not easy, and having a traditional video call with a grandparent, you might get ‘Hi. Hi, how are you? Yes. Okay, bye.’ Now I walk by and I see my son Jagger talking to my dad, and they can be on a video call for an hour. They're playing games, and my dad's teaching Jagger how to play checkers, and Jagger is navigating and reading books to my dad. It just really warms my heart, it really allows me to stay true to my resolution, which is staying connected as a family, no matter how many miles we are from one another.”

Read on for Dorit’s take on the NYLON 19, from her dream festival lineup of pop divas to the one question she never wants to be asked again.

1. What's your astrological sign and does it resonate with you? I’m a Cancer, and I think I'm a true Cancer, from the description that I've always heard. I wouldn't say that I know as much as someone who's really into it, but I do love it, and I enjoy learning about it. I enjoy talking to people that take it very seriously, and live as if it's the Bible.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, and have you ever seen one? Sure. I believe so. But no, I've not seen one.

3. What is your go-to drink order? It's specific, but it is definitely my go-to drink order. It's Belvedere club soda, and a short glass with three lemons, squeezed-in, carcass out.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, and Mariah Carey.

5. What is a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? I'm a perfectionist. I put a lot of pressure on myself. In the new year, I'd like to try and be... Put a little less pressure, try and get some sleep.

6. If you could describe your worst date in three words. I would say someone's who's cheap, bad kisser, and bad dresser.

7. What was your first concert, and what do you remember from it? My first concert was John Bon Jovi. My dad took me. I was 12 years old. I was so excited. Had the best time. He was amazing. I remember he... which now, you think about it, and it's not that big of a deal, but it was suspended in air, clearly on a wire. But back then it was just wow, he's flying. It was wonderful.

8. What was your favorite movie as a child? Willie Wonka And The Chocolate Factory. I really like old-school movies. I know, I'm like a huge child.

9. What is your go to sad song or music for when you're feeling sad? I love the singer Gabrielle. She's got this amazing voice, and her songs... Funny enough, I would listen to them if I'm feeling melancholy, but they take you out of that state of mind, if that makes any sense. I suppose if I was feeling a little bit down, I would listen to Gabrielle, but for a boost.

10. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Wow. That's a hard one. Obviously the Met Gala, though a little disappointed this year. I liked J.Lo's outfit at the Met Gala this year. I like that western vibe. Speaking of Jennifer Lopez — when she wore that Versace dress ... it was so shocking, and it was such a moment, so iconic, and then to see her nearly 20 years later walk the runway, a the Versace show, wearing it. That dress, it's just wow, mind blown.

11. What is a piece of clothing from high school or just from when you were younger, that you wish you had held onto? Probably a leather bomber, that had the American flag on the back. I was obsessed with it. I’m not sure I'd wear it today, but it would bring back memories.

12. What reality show would you most like to appear on other than Housewives, if you had to? I would probably choose not to.

13. What is your best, or your favorite beauty tip, or trick, that you do? Well, listen, there's not just one. I'm a big believer in washing your face, and putting moisturizer on at night, moisturize your body, your face, as often as you can, to be honest with you.

14. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own? I own these Chanel sneakers from when Pharrell Williams did a collaboration. I put them in a plastic crate, in a plastic case. And I just love it. It's one of my cherished pairs of shoes.

15. Do you wear them or do they stay in the case? They stay in the case for the most part. I have worn them, and I'll wear them again, but they’re so special. It's like when I wear them, I just want to wear them around the house, because I’m afraid to ruin them. But I'm never going to sell them. So that's one. I love shoes, something that just makes you feel sexy, I suppose.

16. What is one question that you would like to never be asked again? Oh my goodness. If my accent's real.

17. What is the last internet rabbit hole that you fell down? Oh, definitely furniture or fashion. Yeah.