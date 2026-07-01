NYLON Next: 11 Rising Hollywood Stars You Need to Know Now

There’s new, there’s now, and there’s next. These actors are all three.

On NYLON’s first ever NYLON Next list, you’ll find stars of your future favorite streaming show and the films that will be repeated come Oscars night. There are children of Hollywood icons, pop stars-turned-indie-darlings, and teens from far-flung corners of the world; scream queens and Cannes breakouts alike. But they all have one thing in common: They’re the stars that are going to define Hollywood in the days, months, and years to come.

Here, the 11 actors we’re watching now.

Inde Navarrette Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC images Age: 25 Hometown: Tucson, Arizona Previously Seen: Obsession, Superman and Lois, 13 Reasons Why Up Next: Invertigo Why She Makes the List: With a frown so deep it could be CGI (it’s not) and a true master class in how to say the word “no,” Obsession turned Inde Navarrette into Hollywood’s next big thing. Read more of our encounter with the rising star here.

Hayes Warner Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Age: 26 Hometown: New York, New York Previously Seen: In music videos for her own hit songs like “Predator” and “Breadcrumbs” Up Next: FX’s The Shards Why She Makes the List: Gen-Z’s pop-punk princess is going Hollywood. The New York-based singer-songwriter will make her acting debut later this summer in Ryan Murphy’s hotly anticipated adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ The Shards, starring opposite Kaia Gerber. With a plotline revolving around privileged teens and a serial killer in the ’80s and Murphy’s penchant for discovering new talent, a breakout role doesn’t get much juicer.

Guitarricadelafuente Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Age: 28 Hometown: Benicàssim, Spain Previously Seen: Nada será igual Up Next: La Bola Negra Why He Makes the List: After a small cameo in 2019’s Nada será igual (for which he also contributed to the soundtrack), the Spanish singer-songwriter is breaking out in a big way as the lead in Cannes favorite La Bola Negra. The film, which scored a 20-minute-long standing ovation, sees Guitarricadelafuente (born Álvaro Lafuente Calvo) starring opposite Miguel Bernardeau and Penélope Cruz. Netflix, who acquired the film post-Cannes, recently committed to a 28-day theatrical window during peak awards season, so expect see much more of Guitarricadelafuente (he also just attended Dior’s menswear show) on red carpets to come.

Bodhi Rae Breathnach Lia Toby/Getty Images Age: 14 Hometown: Limerick, Ireland Previously Seen: Hamnet, Shelter Up Next: Sense and Sensibility, Werwulf Why She Makes the List: She broke your heart in Hamnet and went toe-to-toe with Jason Statham in Shelter. Up next, she’ll star alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in the newest Jane Austen adaptation and cross paths with whatever creatures Robert Eggers is dreaming up, alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe, in Werwulf, the Nosferatu director’s latest. Oh, and she’s only 14.

Keen Ruffalo Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Age: 25 Hometown: Callicoon, New York Previously Seen: Hal & Harper, Task Up Next: Nimrods, Sterling Point Why He Makes the List: Having made small appearances in some of his father’s films, Keen Ruffalo is about to get some rom-com pedigree of his own. This summer, he’ll star in Sterling Point, the upcoming coming-of-age drama series from My Old Ass writer and director (and former teen-drama star herself) Megan Park. Debuting on Amazon and featuring a mysterious island and family secrets, Sterling Point is set for The Summer I Turned Pretty levels of fervor.

Marissa Long Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for Burberry Age: 26 Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma Previously Seen: Modeling for brands like Hollister and Kylie Cosmetics Up Next: The White Lotus Season 4 Why She Makes the List: When your first-ever audition tape lands you the lead in the next season of The White Lotus, you’re definitely Next. A former commercial model, Marissa Long was whisked away to the South of France by Mike White to film the upcoming season of the beloved HBO hit. And as we’ve seen by the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Meghann Fahy, and Sarah Catherine Hook, once you check into the White Lotus, fame soon follows.

Mia Tharia Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for British Vogue and GQ Age: 21 Hometown: London, England Previously Seen: The Listeners, September Says Up Next: Klara and the Sun Why She Makes the List: The it-Brit makes her major Hollywood debut this year in Taika Waititi’s Klara and the Sun opposite Jenna Ortega. Fans of Kazuo Ishiguro’s 2021 novel of the same name have been eagerly anticipating the adaptation, and Mia Tharia’s role as the teenage girl at the center of the story is one to watch.

Bella Murphy Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Age: 24 Hometown: Los Angeles, California Previously Seen: Roommates, Coming 2 America Up Next: Strobe Why She Makes the List: The daughter of Eddie Murphy recently teamed with Sadie Sandler (daughter of Adam) on Netflix’s underrated college comedy Roommates. Next, she’ll appear in the EDM-drama Strobe, in an ensemble cast that includes Laura Harrier, Suzanna Son, and Grace Van Dien. It’s based on a popular 2019 short of the same name.

Joseph Zada Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Age: 20 Hometown: Sydney, Australia Previously Seen: We Were Liars Up Next: East of Eden, Sunrise on the Reaping Why He Makes the List: Two of fall’s hottest projects have one thing in common: Joseph Zada. The Australian actor will take on both TV and film, first appearing in Zoe Kazan’s take on East of Eden for Netflix, in which he’ll play Cal, the son of Florence Pugh’s Cathy and Christopher Abbott’s Adam Trask. Come November, he’ll play the younger version of Woody Harrelson’s Haymitch Abernathy in Sunrise on the Reaping, the latest in the Hunger Games franchise.

Priyanka Kedia Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Age: 25 Hometown: San Francisco, California Previously Seen: Disclosure Day Up Next: Best of the Best Why She Makes the List: After a short but memorable turn in Disclosure Day, Priyanka Kedia will take on leading lady status in Netflix’s Best of the Best, in which Kedia and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan star as childhood best friends who get mixed up in the world of competitive college Bollywood dancing.