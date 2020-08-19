Ashley Benson has been using her unexpected time off to try her hand at designing. Particularly, Privé Revaux's first-ever joint capsule collection alongside actor Matt Bomer. The Privé Revaux Bomer x Benzo collaboration is inspired by the pair's love for Old Hollywood, but with a modern twist.

"It being with Matt, and having our first gender-neutral line was a really fun thing to do," Benson told NYLON. Just being able to work with someone who's so kind and also who I look up to and who I'm a fan of his work. It was really fun to get to know him and be able to create a line with him."

The collection, which launches on August 20, features five new designs, each retailing for $39.95 and available in 100 percent UVA/UVB protecting and polarized sun, and blue-light options.

While Benson has been keeping busy with side projects, her big fall plan is getting back to work post-lockdown.

"I've been writing two films during quarantine, and I think I'm going to start my first one in the next month or two," she said. "My other films have been pushed. I think we're going to start getting ready to go, which is really exciting because I’m dying to work again."

Benson also answered some very revealing questions as the debut of our NYLON Nineteen series, including her "embarrassing" AIM screen name (that also predicted the future), as well as who's been sliding into her DMs. Read on for more.

1. What's your horoscope (and do you believe in it)? I'm a Sagittarius, and I do actually.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I do believe in ghosts, and as a matter of fact one of my old houses, there were a couple that actually lived in my house and it would freak me out. I would hear them all the time. I finally had someone come to my house and clear it because I was terrified to sleep there alone because it was an older house. Definitely believe in them.

3. What's your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what's your go-to hangover cure?) Coffee all the time, and if it's alcohol just Casamigos and grapefruit juice. Hangover cure, I guess just greasy food.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? This just couldn't happen, but Billie Holiday, Chet Baker, and then we can do Rihanna. I know those are all kind of crazy.

5. What's the weirdest snack that you make? Macaroni and cheese? If that's a weird snack.

6. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? I guess shopping and shit like that.

7. What was the last DM you received? Funny enough it was from Lucy Hale. She just DM'ed me literally like five seconds ago.

8. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? A Rihanna video.

9. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? A Tina Turner concert. It was with me, my mom, my dad, and my sister. I didn't really know much about her, but that was my first concert. I had a great time from what I remember. I was so young.

10. What was your favorite movie as a kid? Home Alone I could watch all the time. That was always a favorite, even when it wasn't Christmastime. I know every single line. Mrs. Doubtfire. Those two are pretty good.

11. What was your teenage AIM screen name? What lyrics would make up your AIM away message today? This is embarrassing, but it was wish4fame3. My away messages would probably be anything from Dua Lipa. Her lyrics are pretty good. Or maybe a Taylor Swift lyric here and there if I was like, upset or something like that.

12. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? Honey Boo Boo is always a good one. I use her a lot in text messages.

13. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Whoa, that's hard. That's really hard. Jennifer Lawrence, anything she wears is beautiful. All of her Oscar looks I've really loved. Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson. It's hard to pick and choose, but I'm a fan of what they wear and I think they always look beautiful.

14. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? A good lip moisturizer.

15. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? Some of my band T-shirts. I was really into vintage T-shirts. I have some of them, but a lot of them I threw out, which I don't know why.

16. What reality show would you most like to appear on? Any of the Real Housewives. Or Love Island would be really fun.

17. What is your best beauty tip or trick? My face gets super dry and if you put makeup on top of it it just looks horrible, so I moisturize the shit out of my face all the time.

18. What is your coffee order? If it's from Starbucks, it's a salted caramel cold foam cold brew, which is the longest title and I forget it every time. I go to order and I blank. But it's really, really good. So good.