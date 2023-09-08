With ‘BB/ANG3L,’ Tinashe Wants You to Know The Real Her

It’s been almost ten years since Tinashe’s debut album Aquarius put her on the radar of anyone who’s partial to a murky alternative R&B song. As she celebrates the release of her sixth studio album BB/ANG3L, which drops on Friday, Sept. 8, this is something she looks back on. “I think I've grown up a lot since Aquarius and I’m just making whatever feels instinctual and trying not to overthink it,” she tells NYLON. “But when I listen to those songs, they’re still so relevant to my life now and what I'm going through.” This, she says is a testament to the repeating cycles in our lives and the fact that, even though we grow and our perspectives may change, “who we are at a core stays the same.” Her new album is about cutting right to that core.

Following her recent single releases, “Talk To Me Nice” and “Needs,” Tinashe looks at the BB/ANG3L album as a way for fans to get to know her on a more personal level. That’s why she shot the “Needs” music video in a grocery store. “I wanted it to be intimate and feel a bit more day-to-day, in a way,” she says, noting that she doesn’t usually enjoy food shopping but has always had a fantasy of “running amuck” in a supermarket when it’s closed. “This album has a very personal approach. It doesn’t feel performative or like there's a lot of extras. It’s just really down to the raw emotion.”

Before she embarks on her upcoming North American tour (where she is co-headling with Shygirl in October and November), Tinashe took on the NYLON 19 in celebration of the new album — where she gets into her ghost-hunting adventures, her love of cheese, and keeping the confetti from her first concert.

1. I know you are into astrology, so what’s your big three? I have a Leo moon, Taurus rising, and Aquarius sun.

2. Do you believe in ghosts? Have you ever seen one? I do believe in ghosts, but no, I've never seen one. I have looked though. I’ve gone ghost-hunting. I used to be really into paranormal stuff when I was a kid. Anything weird, aliens, ghosts, bigfoot — I was all about it. I went to a really old castle and I tried to take pictures with the flash on to see if I could capture any orbs.

3. What’s your go-to drink order (and if it’s boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure)? Probably champagne is top and then a Pinot Noir if I'm not feeling like champagne. And my hangover cure is I order this place called Bossanova and they have a bunch of rice. It's just really filling in carbs and hearty, so I'll just order a bunch of rice and beans. Brazilian food and fries.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, and probably me.

5. What’s the weirdest snack that you make? Macaroni and cheese with hot dogs in it.

6. What’s a bad habit of yours that you’ve been meaning to fix? Ignoring my texts and not responding to people. It's not personal, but I do it a lot.

7. What’s the last internet rabbit hole that you went down? The most recent one had something to do with national parks. Yeah, disappearances in national parks.

8. What’s your favorite meme or internet joke and why? They go so fast. They come and go so quickly. So no, I keep my options open.

9. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? I'm going to go with “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé.

10. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? My first concert was Christina Aguilera’s Back to Basics tour at the Staples Center. I went with my dad and it was sick. I remember getting one of those big programs and collecting the confetti that fell from the ceiling, putting it in my pocket, and taking it home.

11. What was your favorite movie as a kid? I had a lot of favorites, but I really liked this movie called The Little Princess. I still really like that movie. That movie's a banger.

12. Describe your worst date in three words. Soggy, soggy fries.

13. What’s your go-to breakup song? “True Love Waits” by Radiohead.

14. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Lady Gaga's meat dress.

15. What’s one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Probably a toothbrush.

16. What’s one question you never want to be asked again? What's your favorite song? That's hard. That's too hard.

17. What reality show would you most like to appear on? MasterChef Celebrity Edition? Oh, they should do that.

18. What’s your favorite fast food place? And your order? My favorite is probably In-N-Out, and I get a number two plain with extra cheese and a cheese fry. I obviously like cheese.