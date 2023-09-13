Olivia Rodrigo has spilled her guts, and now she’s coming for yours. The pop star announced her official GUTS World Tour, which is set to take over arenas across the U.S. and Europe come 2024.

For it being her second-ever tour, it’s a somewhat grueling schedule; the run of dates kicks off in late February in Palm Springs, California, and has her pretty much non-stop on the road until mid-August, when she closes the tour with back-to-back performances at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Rodrigo will have a few weeks to rest in between the six months of tour stops, largely before and after she bops across the Atlantic to play a leg of shows in Europe from April through June. (Notably, there are also no dates during Coachella in mid-April).

The tour is a major level up for Rodrigo, who will be exclusively playing arenas this time around, including the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, where she will play two nights. She’s also bringing a super-powered list of openers along for the ride, including rock legends The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf, depending on the tour date.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will go toward Rodrigo’s newly launched Fund 4 Good, a “global initiative” that will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence.

Tickets for this tour are sure to go fast, and while it’s unlikely Ticketmaster has actually made their platform better to use, there does seem to be new procedures in place to prevent scalpers and bots. To find out how to get tickets and Rodrigo’s full tour schedule, read on:

Where is the GUTS World Tour playing?

See the tour’s full schedule below:

GUTS WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~

Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~

Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~

Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ~

Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center ~

Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~

Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ~

Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ~

Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ~

Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ~

Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ~

Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center ~

Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ~

Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~

Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ~

Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~

Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~

Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~

Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live =

Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =

Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum =

Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =

Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =

Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena =

Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =

Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =

Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena =

Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =

Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =

Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi =

Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center =

Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^

Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^

Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^

Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Who’s opening on the GUTS World Tour?

Depending on the date, shows will be opened by one of four superstar acts: The Breeders (+), PinkPantheress (^), Chappell Roan (~), or Remi Wolf (=).

How do I buy tickets to the GUTS World Tour?

Registration to access the onsale and an American Express Early Access presale is open now, and will close on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET. Once closed, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that will grant them access to the sales on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21.

Tickets for the European shows will also go onsale on Thursday, Sept. 21. European fans can register for access here.

Standard tickets will range from $49.50 to $199.50 plus taxes and applicable fees. There will also be additional tiers of Charity Platinum and VIP packages.