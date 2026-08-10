On Tour With Ryan Beatty

Even superstars get nervous sometimes — just ask Ryan Beatty.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter admitted as such to a very sweaty room of around 200 of his most devoted New York-based fans on July 16, when he took the stage at Night Club 101 and performed a handful of new tracks from his latest album, Sweet Fortune, for the very first time.With their support,, the nerves didn’t last for long — Beatty became visibly more comfortable as the 45-minute set went on, probably because he got to bring out his close friend and collaborator Clairo for part of it. Unfortunately that wasn’t the case at his show at L.A.’s Hollywood Forever on July 28, though it stands to reason that by that point, he had already found his Sweet Fortune-live-show rhythm.

The intimate “Somewhere In July” shows were just a taste of what’s to come when Beatty officially tours the record this fall, but if you weren’t able to snag a ticket, don’t fret, because NYLON has an exclusive peak into all three New York, London, and L.A. performances.

THURSDAY, JULY 16, NIGHT CLUB 101, NEW YORK, NY

Shervin Lainez

Ryan + Clairo sing ‘Sweet Fortune’

Shervin Lainez

Me, Black + White

TUESDAY, JULY 21, HOXTON HALL, LONDON, GB

Sophie Scott

London in July

Sophie Scott

Sweet London

TUESDAY, JULY 28, MASONIC LODGE, LOS ANGELES, CA

Two Options

Hollywood in July

Singing at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery