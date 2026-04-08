These days, Sienna Spiro is having a lot of firsts. Before traversing North America earlier this year with The Visitor Tour, her inaugural U.S. headlining gig, she had already cemented her status as the next British singer-songwriter to watch, selling out cities she had never played in before within a matter of seconds. By the end of the eight-stop tour, the 20-year-old had conquered rooms like NYC’s Bowery Ballroom, Toronto’s The Great Hall, and San Francisco’s Cafe du Nord to critical acclaim and a legion of adoring fans to match.

Below, Spiro gives NYLON an exclusive peek into her time on the road, with behind-the-scenes photos from her pre-show glam and yap sessions at her Los Angeles and Chicago shows.

“Glam before Sam.” (That would be labelmate Sam Smith, who brought Spiro out as a special guest during his San Francisco residency.)

“Me backstage.”

Spiro’s shows on this tour have been so intimate, it’s almost hard to tell where the stage ends and the crowd begins.

“First time in Chicago.”

“Backstage at the Troubadour.”

“Seven minutes before show time.”

“Hair by the amazing Iryna Zirka.” Spiro is known for her 1960s-inspired glamour, particularly her Priscilla Presley-esque bouffant.

“Eddie, me, Jaidon :)”

“Last minute yap.” Tour gossip? Setlist tweaks? Song inspo? We’ll never know.

“Honoured to be styled by Edie Rose. Grateful to be surrounded by talented women.”

“Essentials: lashes and tea.” Sephora and Erewhon runs do make tour life sweeter.

“‘I Don’t Hate You’ live in Chicago.”