On Tour With Underscores

Why pocket the money you make at a concert when you can spend it on Nobu? That is the Underscores way.

Currently touring North America with her new album U, it stands to reason that the burgeoning hyperpop star isn’t treating her team and herself to a luxury sushi dinner at every stop. But when she’s not footing the bill at Nobu, she’s signing vinyls in Cambridge, Massachusetts, DJing alongside tour-opener Umru, or soundchecking with her “wires.” And if she’s in pre-show-glam-mode, you best believe she’s singing Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror” to herself.

Here, Underscores gives NYLON a behind-the-scenes look inside the Galleria tour, bringing us along for her stops in New York City, Cambridge, and more.

“I’m starting with the man in the mirror / I’m asking him to change his ways / No message could’ve been any clearer / If you wanna make the world a better place, take a look at yourself and then make that change”

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“Me in the dressing room”

“Me signing a vinyl”

“Me on my computer”

“Me with the wires”

“Me at the show”

“My guitar”

“Me at the show”

“Fans with the lights”

“Me at the show”

“Me with Nobu 1”

“Me with Nobu 2”

“Me djing”