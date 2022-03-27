Here Are The 2022 Oscars Winners

The 94th annual Academy Awards were hosted by three women for the first time — Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall — and broadcast live on ABC at 8pm ET. While some nominations weren’t a surprise at all (like the already well-awarded CODA and Power of The Dog for Best Picture), there were, as always, some snubs — like Lady Gaga for House Of Gucci.

Below, find the complete list of 2022 Oscar winners (in bold), updating live:

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”***

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Lead Actress

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)***

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)***

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Best Lead Actor

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)***

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“CODA,” Siân Heder***

“Drive My Car,” Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

“Dune,” Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

“The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion***

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” (“King Richard”), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”), Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” (“Belfast”), Van Morrison

“No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell***

“Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”), Diane Warren

Best Documentary Feature

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”***

“Writing With Fire”

Best Original Screenplay

“Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh***

“Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay, David Sirota

“King Richard,” Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Worst Person in the World,” Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

Best Costume Design

“Cruella”***

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Best International Feature Film

“Drive My Car” (Japan)***

“Flee” (Denmark)

“The Hand of God” (Italy)

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan)

“The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)

Best Live Action Short Film

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”***

“House of Gucci”

Best Production Design

“Dune” ***

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Best Documentary Short Subject

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”***

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Best Film Editing

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”***

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Best Animated Short Film

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”***

Best Original Score

“Don’t Look Up,” Nicholas Britell

“Dune,” Hans Zimmer***

“Encanto,” Germaine Franco

“Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias

“The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood

Best Sound

“Belfast”

“Dune”***

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)***

Judi Dench (“Belfast”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Best Cinematography

“Dune,” Greig Fraser***

“Nightmare Alley,” Dan Laustsen

“The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner

“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Bruno Delbonnel

“West Side Story,” Janusz Kamiński

Best Visual Effects

“Dune”***

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Animated Feature Film

“Encanto”***

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)***

Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)