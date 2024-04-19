The Songs That Keep Paris Hilton’s DJ Sets #Sliving

As a high-school socialite, Paris Hilton preferred sneaking out to clubs to showing up for class. But when it comes to her DJ career — which has included coveted gigs at Tomorrowland and her own Ibiza residency — Hilton likes to do her homework. “Anytime I’m doing a set, I’ll always research: Where is it? What type of crowd is it going to be? How many people?” she says. “I’ve never played the same set twice.”

And if those expertly curated playlists just happen to include plenty of her own songs, well, the 43-year-old mother of two is only giving the people what they want to hear. At the recent urging of pop star Sia, Hilton says she hit the studio and finally recorded the follow-up to her 2006 debut album, Paris, which spawned the cult-favorite hit “Stars Are Blind.” “She brought out this voice in me that I didn’t even know I had,” Hilton says of Sia, who’s executive-producing the project (due later this year) and also teams up with Hilton for their new song “Fame Won’t Love You.” “She and the producers in the room were screaming, ‘Oh my God, this is so insane!’ because I totally released something that I had never done before.” Discovering new sides of yourself two decades on? Now that’s hot.

Nylon; Greg Doherty/Getty Images for One Night for One Drop “Lighter” Steve Aoki & Paris Hilton “Steve and I have been friends for 20 years, so collaborating on this was epic. It’s a great song to open a set with. It could be a breakup song, or it could just be about feeling lighter in your life about anything.” Listen on YouTube →

Nylon; Ian Gavan/Getty Images “Padam Padam x Can’t Get You Out of my Head (ALTÉGO Mashup)” Kylie Minogue “ALTÉGO and I started DMing because I saw them on TikTok and loved all the mashups and remixes they do. Kylie is so iconic, and I love how it’s a blend of her new song and a nostalgic Y2K song. When I put that on, it’s raging on the dance floor.” Listen on TikTok →

“The Veldt Cinema (BYNX Edit)” deadmau5 x Benny Benassi x Gary Go “‘The Veldt’ and ‘Cinema’ are two iconic tracks, but this BYNX edit [mashing them up] is just magic. I used to find new music by going out and going to festivals, but I don’t go out like I used to — I’m married and a mom. But I’m friends with so many DJs and artists, so people are constantly texting me Dropboxes full of new tracks and remixes.” Listen on YouTube →

Nylon; Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock “All She Wants” Kim Petras featuring Paris Hilton “This is a song Kim and I recorded together during the pandemic. I went over to her house, and as soon as I heard it, I was like, ‘Yes, this is so sick!’ It’s all about our favorite designers and brands we love. It’s the perfect fashion week party song.” Listen on YouTube →

“Losing It” FISHER “The beat is so intense, the buildup is insane, and then when it drops? The whole room explodes.” Listen on YouTube →

“One in a Million” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta “It reminds me of how I feel about my husband, Carter. Our song [as a couple] is the song we did our first dance to at the wedding: Bruno Mars’ ‘Just the Way You Are.’ But now I think it’s OK to have more than one song, so ‘One in a Million’ is definitely another one.” Listen on YouTube →

Nylon; KMazur/WireImage for Warner Bros. Records “Turn It Up” Paris Hilton “My first album [2006’s Paris] was such an amazing album, but I didn’t go on tour with it. I was focused on being in L.A. and didn’t want to leave. I feel like if I had, this song would’ve been massive.” Listen on YouTube →