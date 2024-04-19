The Songs That Keep Paris Hilton’s DJ Sets #Sliving

As a high-school socialite, Paris Hilton preferred sneaking out to clubs to showing up for class. But when it comes to her DJ career — which has included coveted gigs at Tomorrowland and her own Ibiza residency — Hilton likes to do her homework. “Anytime I’m doing a set, I’ll always research: Where is it? What type of crowd is it going to be? How many people?” she says. “I’ve never played the same set twice.”
And if those expertly curated playlists just happen to include plenty of her own songs, well, the 43-year-old mother of two is only giving the people what they want to hear. At the recent urging of pop star Sia, Hilton says she hit the studio and finally recorded the follow-up to her 2006 debut album, Paris, which spawned the cult-favorite hit “Stars Are Blind.” “She brought out this voice in me that I didn’t even know I had,” Hilton says of Sia, who’s executive-producing the project (due later this year) and also teams up with Hilton for their new song “Fame Won’t Love You.” “She and the producers in the room were screaming, ‘Oh my God, this is so insane!’ because I totally released something that I had never done before.” Discovering new sides of yourself two decades on? Now that’s hot.