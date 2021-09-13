Pete Davidson Wore A Thom Browne Suit Dress To The Met Gala

Fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala, is a night for risks, and Pete Davidson has understood the assignment. While he may be known for his laidback vibe and Staten Island style, for tonight’s Gala, Davidson wore a suit dress made by Thom Browne.

Talking to GQ before the event, Davidson said, “If you’re gonna wear a dress, what better way or place to do it than the Met, you know? I’m really excited and really stoked that they thought I could pull this off, which is hilarious.”

The dress is fitting of the theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and Davidson attended as a guest of Browne, an American designer. Speaking to Keke Palmer for Vogue on the red carpet, Davidson referred to his look as a little bit “slutty nun,” and joked that he wore sunglasses so he could people watch comfortably.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

