Entertainment
Hear the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter take on The Cure, Radiohead, and Elliott Smith.
Grammy-nominated breakout star Phoebe Bridgers (and NYLON cover girl) has always had a knack of fully embodying songs that weren't her own. From the throwback classics she'd perform at her shows, to the studio recorded renditions of her favorite songs, we rounded up her best 10, that just might be better than the originals.
Can guarantee that you won't be able to listen to Bridgers' stunning cover of this Cure classic just once.