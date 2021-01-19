Claire Valentine and Steffanee Wang
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Entertainment

9 Phoebe Bridgers Covers That Are Just As Good As The Original

Hear the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter take on The Cure, Radiohead, and Elliott Smith.

Grammy-nominated breakout star Phoebe Bridgers (and NYLON cover girl) has always had a knack of fully embodying songs that weren't her own. From the throwback classics she'd perform at her shows, to the studio recorded renditions of her favorite songs, we rounded up her best 10, that just might be better than the originals.

Phoebe Bridgers Covers The Cure's "Friday I'm In Love."

Can guarantee that you won't be able to listen to Bridgers' stunning cover of this Cure classic just once.

