Entertainment
The duo’s new video is full of fringe, cowboy hats, and more galloping dance moves.
“That That,” the highly-anticipated single and video from PSY’s new album, PSY 9th, has arrived — and it’s already on its way to becoming the South Korean comedian and musician’s next viral sensation.
Of course, when one talks about PSY it’s hard not to immediately think of “Gangnam Style,” his 2013 satirical take on South Korean wealth that took the globe by storm. While “That That” hasn’t reached those levels yet, it’s definitely making its best effort as none other than BTS member Suga is also involved.