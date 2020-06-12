10 Queer Artists For Your Pride 2020 Playlist

June is officially Pride month, but we here at NYLON believe that it's more of an "always" thing. That's why although we've grouped some of our favorite LGBTQ -identifying artists here, they're really just the storytellers that get us through the year on the regular. Like girl in red, the Norwegian singer who's garnered a young audience around her relatable love songs that just happen to be about girls. Or Lotic, the Berlin-based experimentalist making hypnotic tracks that sketch out the human condition. Both put forth art worth contemplating at any moment throughout the year.

After the jump, 10 of our favorite artists to help get you started. And for those looking for more, check out our full Spotify playlist.