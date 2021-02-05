11 Over-The-Top Reality Shows Like 'Bling Empire'

Entertainment
If you liked the excess and drama of Netflix's new hit, you'll love these other wealth-chronicling reality shows
Netflix’s Bling Empire hit the ground running, introducing viewers to a hyper-wealthy, image-conscious cast with lifestyles as entertaining as they are unrelatable. If you finished the series but still want more, there are plenty of shows like it — read on for 11 to check out.
Airing from 1984 to 1995, Robin Leach’s iconic narration of the lavish lifestyles of celebrities and the uber-wealthy was a precursor to shows like MTV's “Cribs,” that quench our voyeuristic thirst for excess.
Watch on: Amazon Prime