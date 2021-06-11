Claire Valentine
Rihanna in the 2016 "Work" music video featuring Drake


Rihanna's Music Video Evolution, From Island Girl To International Superstar

The Bad Gal’s career features colorful eras and soul-stirring bangers.

Few modern pop artists have evolved like Rihanna. In her past 14 years in the international spotlight, she’s gone from dance floor bop-maker to artistic icon. Read on for 14 music videos that have defined the Bad Gal’s impactful career.

“Pon de Replay” (2005)

Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s introduction to the world was a harbinger of things to come: highly danceable, tropical-hued beats, a catchy chorus, and Rih’s appealing dance moves are all on display.


