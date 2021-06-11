Rihanna's Music Video Evolution, From Island Girl To International Superstar

Entertainment
The Bad Gal’s career features colorful eras and soul-stirring bangers.
Few modern pop artists have evolved like Rihanna. In her past 14 years in the international spotlight, she’s gone from dance floor bop-maker to artistic icon. Read on for 14 music videos that have defined the Bad Gal’s impactful career.
Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s introduction to the world was a harbinger of things to come: highly danceable, tropical-hued beats, a catchy chorus, and Rih’s appealing dance moves are all on display.