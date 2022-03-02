Rolling Loud, Miami’s premier hip hop festival, has unveiled the full lineup for its 2022 edition and seventh annual flagship festival.

Taking place over the course of three days in July, Rolling Loud Miami will host Kendrick Lamar, Ye (fka Kanye West), and Future as its headliners, assuring its 2022 edition will be another explosive event to remember. Alongside those three powerhouses, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Gunna, Baby Keem, Saweetie, Flo Milli, City Girls, Gucci Mane, and many more will also grace its stages.

Rolling Loud was one of the first festivals to return following lockdown. Its 2021 edition took place around the same time in July and at the same place — and was memorable due to DaBaby’s homophobic rant during the event that reverberated across the internet. Notably, DaBaby is on the festival’s lineup for its 2022 edition.

In recent years Rolling Loud has also put on offshoot festivals in Oakland, Los Angeles, New York City, Australia, Portugal, and more, and there are likely to be more events in the works for 2022. For now, see everything we know about attending Rolling Loud Miami, including the exact dates and location, daily lineup breakdown, and how to buy tickets, below.

Rolling Loud Miami 2022 Dates & Location

Rolling Loud Miami 2022 will take place in the heat of summer, July 22 - 24, 2022 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.

Rolling Loud Miami 2022 Lineup

See the full lineup and daily breakdown below.

Rolling Loud

How to buy tickets to Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 12 p.m. ET on their website. Three-day general admission passes start at $329.