Nicki Minaj To Give Rare Performance At Rolling Loud New York 2022

Calling all Barbz: Nicki Minaj has been tapped to headline Rolling Loud New York 2022.

On Tuesday, the Miami-based hip-hop festival unveiled the full lineup for the third iteration of its New York offshoot, and none other than the queen of rap, Nicki Minaj, will be taking the stage come September. A$AP Rocky and Future will join her as the three headliners of the festival, set to take place in fall 2022.

The appearance will mark one of Minaj’s first — if not her first — public performances since she gave birth to her son in 2020. It’ll be a rare appearance in general for Minaj, who in recent years has taken a substantial step back from the spotlight save for the occasional re-emergence to promote features, singles, and other side projects she’s been working on. She last released an album in 2018, Queen, and in 2021 made her first mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, available on streaming platforms for the first time. Though Minaj has constantly teased that new music is on the way, there’s been little indication of when it’ll arrive. Perhaps with her upcoming headlining set, Minaj will take the opportunity to finally release something new.

Other than Minaj, Rolling Loud New York will be a showcase of hip-hop’s current generation of talent, with Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Yung Lean, Pusha T, and more set to perform.

The festival will take over Citi Field in Queens for three days in September. See below for the everything you need to know about attending Rolling Loud New York 2022, including the exact dates and location, full lineup, and how to snag tickets.

Rolling Loud New York 2022 Dates & Location

Rolling Loud New York 2022 will take place at Citi Field in Queens, New York from September 23-25, 2022.

Rolling Loud New York 2022 Lineup

New York’s best will be on full display at Rolling Loud New York 2022.

Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, and Future will headline the 2022 edition of the festival on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. Established stars and veterans like Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo, Yung Lean, Pusha T, Busta Rhymes, and Fat Joe will also join them in the lineup, alongside local NYC talents, Lil TJay, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Tecca, and Fivio Foreign.

As usual, the lineup largely skews male with select female acts including Abra, Shenseea, Erica Banks, BIA, Bktharula, Dreamdoll, and TiaCorine.

See the full lineup below.

Rolling Loud

How to buy tickets to Rolling Loud New York 2022

Three-day general admission passes to the festival go on sale Friday, June 17 at 12 p.m. ET via Front Gate Tickets. Layaway options start at $9.99 for GA passes.