A Kate Bush revival is not something we had on our 2022 bingo card, but who is not complaining? Thanks to the makers of Stranger Things, the singers' eighties-hit “Running Up That Hill,” is stuck in everyone’s heads. Check out these seven covers of the classic rock song, if you want a new version to add to your 2022 playlist.

Faith and the Muse, 2001

Monica Richards and William Faith added an electric-guitar spin to the 1985 classic.

Placebo, 2003

Placebo’s cover of Running Up That Hill was so popular in the early aughts that The O.C and The Vampire Diaries included it in their soundtracks.

Chromatics, 2007

Chromatic’s dark rendition of “Running Up That Hill,” gives the song a much more haunting feel.

Ellevator, 2018

Ellevator’s stripped-down cover provides the popular ‘80s hit with an emotional twist.

Meg Myers, 2019

Meg Myers sounds wildly similar to Kate Bush in this touching tribute.

Georgia, 2020

Georgia’s electric rendition of “Running Up That Hill” gives the rock song an electric-pop update.

Car Seat Headrest, 2021

Car Seat Headrest revamped Bush’s song with a low-fi beat.