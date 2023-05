Sabrina Carpenter knows how to make a night special. On May 17, the singer-songwriter closed out her “emails i can’t send” tour with a blowout performance in her hometown of Atlanta, giving fans the opportunity to recreate the iconic album cover with a custom photobooth with Spotify. It was a fitting way to memorialize her first-ever headlining tour — and here, Carpenter shares her own backstage memories exclusively with NYLON.