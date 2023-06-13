Selenators, we have some good news: Selena Gomez is hard at work on her next album.

On Tuesday, June 13, the singer popped in on social media to offer a rare (no pun intended) update on the status of her upcoming album, which has been in the works since as early as 2022. The series of photos shows her posted up in the recording studio at the mic, with her creative director Hunter Moreno at her side, helping her in a few shots. “Don’t worry guys, it’s coming. Even from Paris,” she wrote as the caption, a surely reassuring note for her fans.

Gomez has been in Paris since early April to shoot her latest film Emilia Perez, opposite Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofia Gascón. Directed by Jacques Audiard, the movie is described as a musical crime comedy that will follow an on-the-run Mexican cartel leader who undergoes a sex change to hide from the law and become the woman he’s always wanted to be. There’s no word yet on what role Gomez will have in the film, but it seems it’ll be one of her larger roles.

This is just the latest in a string of film work Gomez has signed up to participate in, in addition to the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. But despite her busy foray onto the silver screen, she isn’t letting her musical pursuits fall by the wayside. In a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, for the release of her groundbreaking documentary My Mind & Me, she revealed that she’s actually quite far along in her new album already, with 24 songs written and soon-to-be recorded by the end of 2022. Which means, with this latest update, there’s a real possibility that new music from Gomez could be coming sooner rather than later.

Gomez released her last album, Rare, in January 2020. She’s since followed that up with her first Spanish-language EP, Revelación, collaborations with DJ Snake and Coldplay, and one massive smash hit with Nigerian artist Rema. Her last solo single, “My Mind & Me,” showed an astoundingly intimate and vulnerable side to the singer, though she’s suggested her new album will be a pivot back to her usual, upbeat pop fare.

“I feel like it’s going to be an album that’s like, ‘Oh, she’s not in that place anymore,” she said of the music she’s making now in an interview. “She’s actually just living life.”