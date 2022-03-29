Elisabeth Moss Tracks Down A Killer In 'Shining Girls' Trailer

Elisabeth Moss is tackling a riveting murder case, as the star of Apple’s latest series Shining Girls. The upcoming show features the Emmy Award-winner as a young woman named Kirby who gets sucked into a mysterious set of disappearances.

Shining Girls was adapted from Lauren Beukes best-selling novel of the same name. The book, and television series, follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose career takes a hit after she endures a traumatic assault. While working at the Tribune, she learns about a recent murder that is similar to her own case. Per the synopsis, Kirby then “partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura), to uncover the attacker’s identity.”

Together they realize the case is far more twisted than they anticipated. “As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked,” the synopsis continues, “their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead.”

Apple TV released the first trailer for Shining Girls today, and if it’s any indication of what’s to come the series will be full of twists and turns. The sneak-peek features Moss’s frazzled character, as she struggles to find the unidentifiable killer and reckon with her connection to the case. “There will be more,” she says to her partner. “He’s everybody,” she continues. “He’s nobody, he’s all the time.”

Actors Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman, and Jamie Bell are also starring in the series. Along with her role as Kirby, Moss will both direct and produce the show as well. Apple enlisted the help of Silk Luisa to adapt the book into a TV Series for their platform. She is also credited as the show-runner for Shining Girls. Meanwhile Leonardo DiCaprio joined the team along with Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton as executive producers through the company Appian Way.

Shining Girls premieres worldwide on Friday, April 29th. The streamer will release the first three episodes immediately. After that a new episode will be released every Friday. Check out the first trailer for the gripping-series below.