9 Shows Like 'Succession' To Stream

Entertainment
From ‘The Morning Show’ to ‘White Lotus,’ we’ve got you covered while you wait for season 4.
After its shocking Season 3 finale, Succession fans might be looking for something to stream with the same level of twisted turns. Look no further, then, for 9 shows that deal into dysfunctional families, wealth dynasties, and darkly comedic workplace drama.
The White Lotus is a natural sister show to Succession, with the antics of oblivious wealthy people front and center while workplace turmoil churns in the background. (HBO)