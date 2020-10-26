Slow Pulp isn't afraid of having difficult conversations. The Chicago-based indie rock band's debut studio album, Moveys, out now via Winspear, was in fact borne out of difficult circumstances. Initially scrapping an album's-worth of music after frontwoman Emily Massey was diagnosed with lyme disease and chronic Mono, the group powered through the making of the current project during a pandemic, and the aftermath of Massey's parents getting in a serious car accident a week before the lockdown. The subsequent album roils right in the thicket of everything, touching on themes like loss, anxiety, depression, and how we move forward.

"Track," the video of which NYLON premieres today, is one of the album's many standouts, an effervescent breeze of bright guitar licks that gets deep about familial devotion. "I was waiting for the train one day to go home to my parents," Massey writes of the song in an email. "There was an older woman who was also waiting on the track and she reminded me of my late Grandmother who I had not thought of in a while. She passed away of Alzheimers when I was in high school. My mother often worries she is going to get it as well. The song acts as a letter attempting to reassure her that she will never be forgotten even if she forgets."

"I'll try to salt the fruit like you did," Massey sings in a particularly heart-wrenching line, before she closes out the song with a reassurance, a promise: "I will recall your name/ I see you in my face/ Love you always, love you always, love you always." We're not crying yet, but we're definitely calling our moms now.

The accompanying Corrinne James-animated video illustrates a similar dilemma through more whimsical terms, depicting a fish learning to live on land. Watch "Track" below.