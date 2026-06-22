Slushy Noobz is doing what every great act must do before a great tour: troubleshooting internet connections, hosting merch pop-ups, and packing clothes that may never leave the suitcase. The duo, Hamzah and Martin, have spent the last three years building one of the internet's most devoted fandoms through their much-clipped livestreams, vlogs, and their podcast Out of Character (now part of iHeart Media). Over the next month, they're taking the show on the road for the first time for a trek across Canada, hitting nine stops from Quebec to an undisclosed location in Ontario, and documenting every mile along the way.

Best known for Costco mukbangs, bungeeing in leotards, and taking on side quests around their native Toronto, on tour they're trading their usual haunts for rural rodeos, lobster boats, and quite literally whatever else Canada has in store. But first, there’s the small matter of getting out the door. In this exclusive photo diary, Slushy Noobz takes us behind the scenes in the days leading up to tour kickoff, from packing piles and last-minute prep for the calm before the content. Buckle up, the journey starts here.

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"How did you know we're best friends"

Courtesy of Slushy Noobz

"Early morning photoshoots got me like"

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"Installing a Starlink in our car for the road"

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“Doing a test livestream. Don't try this at home.”

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"Our beautiful storefront for our Tour Merch Pop Up"

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"W or L print"

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"We rented a huge bear for our tour merch popup. RAWR"

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"Man or bear?"

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“I’m going to miss my boys”

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“Red is sad I’m leaving I think”

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"All packed up and ready to go"

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"Packed the Gucci speedo, just in case we swim a little on tour"

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“Park day before we leave!”

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“Practice makes perfect!”