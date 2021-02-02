12 Essential SOPHIE Songs That Changed Music Forever

Entertainment
In her own work and work for others, the late artist and visionary thrived at music's frontier.
For the past decade, the late auteur and visionary known as SOPHIE was at the forefront of music’s rapidly changing soundscape. Her game-changing brand of hypersynthetic pop has influenced Charli XCX, Vince Staples, and even Madonna. To honor her memory, we've pulled 12 songs from her catalog that trace her undeniable impact on music.
Largely remembered by critics and artists as her most influential song, "Bipp," a minimalistic deconstructed club track, was one of the world's first instances of hearing pop synthesized to its extreme.