Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases The Week Of May 25, 2020

Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.
Ah, Memorial Day — aka the first of many long, hot days ahead. Though much has decidedly changed in the world, there are still many constants: that inescapable pull of all summery things, moods, and experiences being a major one. The easiest, and safest transporter is music, of course — though we won't pretend it can replace the lived alternative.
But the next 10 songs still get pretty close. Like Teyana Taylor's sticky "Bare Wit Me," which would be the perfect soundtrack for any serial summer lover. And Tove Lo's "sadder badder cooler" which deserves to be blasted in a car with the windows down. Meanwhile, SG Lewis' "Chemicals" is that festival serotonin surge everyone's been chasing since the start of this whole thing.
So, jump in — why not? When you open your eyes you still won't be at the beach, but you might not feel as sad.