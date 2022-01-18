Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases The Week Of January 17, 2022

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
One of King Princess’s best releases yet, “Little Bother” with Fousheé is a storm of synth and guitars, and lyrics about being made to feel small. It’s a striking, cinematic new sound for King Princess. (YouTube)