IVE’s “Kitsch” & 9 Other New Songs Out This Week

Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“peppers” - Lana Del Rey Easily 2023’s SOTY, Lana Del Rey’s “Peppers” is the genius that arises when an artist as visionary as Lana no longer gives a f*ck.

“Kitsch” - IVE IVE balances dark and light on “Kitsch,” a bubbly pop song that hides an otherwise dark and edgy core.

“Vampiros” - Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro You get a keen sense of Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s intensely intimate connection when they call themselves immortal vampires playing together forever on “Vampiros.”

“Fly Girl” - FLO Another exquisite R&B throwback bop from FLO, this time with a hefty assist from the legendary Missy Elliott.

“Boyhood” - Japanese House Japanese House’s galloping “Boyhood” feels like giving a warm hug to your younger self.

“Smoke” - Victoria Monét Obviously, a smoking song by Victoria Monét and Lucky Daye goes off. Hard.

“In My Head” - Nell Mescal Besides wielding a voice like a boxing glove, Nell Mescal churns out cutting lyrics: “I'm alone in this bed/ he'll leave me for dead/ he will rise with the sun/ place a kiss on my head/ like he cares, like he cares.”

“god herself” - Madison McFerrin Madison McFerrin’s “God Herself” is a grandeur of waterfall runs and harmonies.

“45” - dba James dba James’ “45” is about navigating a cold NYC as an introvert, but its scuzzy lo-fi feel is nothing if not warm.

“What It Feels Like” - Raia Was After having her music featured in Euphoria’s season two, NYC musician Raia Was is back to making lustrous alt-pop that feels like running through mist.

For more, follow #Soundcheck on Spotify.