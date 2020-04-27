Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases Of The Week

Nostalgia has proved to be a powerful antidote. For oversaturation, listlessness or quarantine ennui... Never has it seemed more the case than in music these days — take Yung Baby Tate's lacquered-up and jangling new single "Do Me Like That," with drum samples that remind of golden-era Cassie or Christina Milian (remember those hits?). Let's go back to that time, when things seemed simpler.

This week's selections follow along the same route; Denmark's Erika De Casier (an aughts revivalist herself) gave the time-machine treatment to Dua Lipa's "Physical," and it's slinkier and groovier, if much more subtle, for it. While Victoria Monét's "Dive" channels all the elegant raunch of that period, tying up her desires in an unassuming bop-worthy bow. Elsewhere, LoFi songs to cut your ex to courtesy of NYC's ilham, and futuristic jazz from France.

Hear all of the above, and more, after the jump.