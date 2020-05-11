Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases Of The Week

Brooklyn's Ian Isiah emanates swagger. The choirboy turned gospel- funk- avant- artist, and vital nurturer of the city's vibrant underground shared his upcoming project's first single "N.U.T.S." this past week, riding a smooth funk wave that summons city summers in bloom — gushing fire hydrants and sidewalk chatter. It fits a season of cool into a tight two minutes and makes for vital playlist action this week.

In fact, all of the following selections tenuously connect to the humid times ahead (or are already here, if you're geographically lucky), like Aly & AJ's "Joan Of Arc On The Dance Floor" which summons ghosts into the crowded night clubs. Or, Kim Petras' "Malibu" which lands as refreshingly as the first fizzing swig of cold soda. Too many others to list here — just dive in instead.