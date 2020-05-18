Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases The Week Of May 18, 2020

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.
Australia's latest musical export is Tkay Maidza, and she is a force to be reckoned with. Watching the singer, songwriter, and rapper perform in an abandoned car lot in her newest song "Shook" is like getting a glimpse of the future. You can see where TLC and Missy Elliott collide, but Maidza has remixed everything up so it feels — and sounds — new. It's why we think her new song deserves a spin this week, along with nine other tracks that caught our attention.
Like the gritty confessionals from Finland's resident rebel pop star ALMA, who dropped her ambitious debut album, Have U Seen Her? And Perfume Genius' stunning new album, which paints a potent picture of the human condition. Plus, joyous chanting from Japan's CHAI, and space-y jazz from NYC's cult favorite Standing On The Corner.
