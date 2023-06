Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Marvin descending” - Christine and the Queens Among the 95-minute sensual odyssey that is Christine and the Queens’ new record is this tremendous four-minute poem that broaches gender dysphoria with profound softness.

“Angel (From Barbie The Album)” - PinkPantheress Who knew PinkPantheress and Western fiddle could sound so angelic?

“Loveher” - Romy “Won’t be ashamed I can’t wait to tell them/ Love her, I love her,” sings Romy on this buoyant, heart-bursting tune that doesn’t need to be more complicated than it is.

“Out Of Time” - Slayyyter The internet’s favorite pop girl is back and sleeker than ever.

“Giddy Up” - Jenny Lewis There flecks of Lana Del Rey in Jenny Lewis’ sumptuous, breathless delivery on this album standout.

“Lost A Friend” - Saint Harison R&B has gained a new soulful, matchless voice in Saint Harison.

“Midnight Freak-Out” - Sofía Valdés Organic instrumentals and streaking electronics form a spellbinding canvas for Sofía Valdés’ vocals, which sound like swimming through water.

“It’s Alive!” - Ratboys Despite the name, Chicago band Ratboys’s guitar rock is more delicate than grimy.

“New Years UnResolution” - L’Rain You can’t pin down L’Rain’s amorphous, ever-shifting sound, but what is consistent is its gorgeous depth.

“HOT” - Mannie Dee, River Moon A sizzling anthem about being hot that can turn up any dance floor, even if it’s 4 a.m.