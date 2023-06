Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Don’t Say Love” - Leigh-Anne Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne has gone solo, and her first release, a very ‘00s, breakbeat pop banger, sets her up for a bright future.

“405” - Gracie Abrams Yet another heartbreaking smash from Gracie Abrams with lyrics like: “It’s almost like you like to let me down.”

“On My Mama” - Victoria Monét Our skin is clear and our depression is gone.

“(It Goes Like) Nanana” - Peggy Gou Peggy Gou’s uplifting new single pairs perfectly with a sunset and drink in your hand.

“No Cold” - KayCyy Minnesotan rapper KayCyy’s sound blurs synthwave and rap thanks to his latest collab with Gesaffelstein.

“komfortzone” - Flesh Eater (feat. Fiona Apple) You can hear Fiona Apple on shrieking vocals, piano, vibraphone, and cabasa on this disorienting, 7-minute lucid dream by Flesh Eater.

“Whole Family” - Saucy Santana ft. Flo Milli It’s Saucy Santana, Flo Milli, on an “Apache (Jump On It)” sample — you know it’s good.

“Better Together” - Eaves Wilder The saccharine sweetness of Eaves Wilder’s voice sounds even better against raging, rolling guitars.

“Make Me Cry” - Astra King There’s still a human approachability to PC Music Astra King’s shellac-shiny pop music.

“Patterns” - Absolutely Everything about U.K. musician Absolutely’s new single pulls you in: curling, vining synths and a soft, looping melody.