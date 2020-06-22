Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases Of June 22, 2020

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.
Very rarely does the musical calendar deliver like it did last week. Not only did Queen Bey resurface to share her Juneteenth anthem "Black Parade," reclusive rapper Noname gifted the world with her first single of 2020 — a one-minute track powerful enough to course correct a misguided rap battle. With City Girls and Teyana Taylor also sharing albums, there's more than enough gold to dig into this week.