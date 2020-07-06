Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases Of July 6, 2020

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.
Sufjan Stevens has been stewing over America. Its history, failings, and indignities, they're all captured on his new 12-minute song named after this country that seems to be breaking apart in real time. It's a crucial listen, if only to make the nine songs that follow it in this round-up feel all the more vital. Like SASAMI's eerie cover of System Of A Down's "Toxicity," which fittingly serves as the subdued sibling to Stevens' dispatch.
Hear all of the above and more after the jump.