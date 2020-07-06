Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases Of July 6, 2020

Sufjan Stevens has been stewing over America. Its history, failings, and indignities, they're all captured on his new 12-minute song named after this country that seems to be breaking apart in real time. It's a crucial listen, if only to make the nine songs that follow it in this round-up feel all the more vital. Like SASAMI's eerie cover of System Of A Down's "Toxicity," which fittingly serves as the subdued sibling to Stevens' dispatch.

Hear all of the above and more after the jump.