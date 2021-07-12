Steffanee Wang
Angel Olsen's new song "Gloria," a cover of Laura Branigan's song of the same name, is a song to hear this week.
Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases The Week Of July 12, 2021

Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Take Me Home” - Vince Staples, Fousheé

The standout on Long Beach rapper Vince Staples’ new album, “Take Me Home” paints a vivid picture of the world from Staples’ weary eyes: “When it's quiet out, I hear the sound of those who rest in peace/ Tryna drown the violence out.”

