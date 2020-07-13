Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases Of July 13, 2020

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.
Thirst trap season is here, and miraculously, so is Summer Walker's new EP, Life On Earth. And has there been more appropriate timing? "I'm flexin' for my life," sings Walker on "SWV," encapsulating internet life during a pandemic in one fell swoop. We here at NYLON are grateful for its honesty, along with the 9 other tracks highlighted here, like Margo Price's psychedelic romp, "Heartless Mind," and Anjimile's ruminative "Maker."
Dive in after the jump.