Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases Of July 13, 2020

Thirst trap season is here, and miraculously, so is Summer Walker's new EP, Life On Earth. And has there been more appropriate timing? "I'm flexin' for my life," sings Walker on "SWV," encapsulating internet life during a pandemic in one fell swoop. We here at NYLON are grateful for its honesty, along with the 9 other tracks highlighted here, like Margo Price's psychedelic romp, "Heartless Mind," and Anjimile's ruminative "Maker."

