Soundcheck: 10 Best Music Releases The Week Of July 20

Koffee, a.k.a. the Grammy kid, as those online have started affectionately calling her, has returned with a quarantine-inspired jam. It's starting to seem like her music is unable to not bring joy and good vibes into whatever space it lands. "Lockdown," with its jubilant beat and lyrics about falling in love over FaceTime is pure optimism, like starting your day on the right side of things. So of course, we opened this week's Soundcheck with Koffee before delving into the rest: The Chicks, Troye Sivan, beabadoobee, and more.