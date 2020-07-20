Soundcheck: 10 Best Music Releases The Week Of July 20

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.
Koffee, a.k.a. the Grammy kid, as those online have started affectionately calling her, has returned with a quarantine-inspired jam. It's starting to seem like her music is unable to not bring joy and good vibes into whatever space it lands. "Lockdown," with its jubilant beat and lyrics about falling in love over FaceTime is pure optimism, like starting your day on the right side of things. So of course, we opened this week's Soundcheck with Koffee before delving into the rest: The Chicks, Troye Sivan, beabadoobee, and more.