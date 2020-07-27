Soundcheck: 10 Best Music Releases The Week Of July 27, 2020

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.
Every great album contains songs that act akin to calling cards for their artists. "August," off Taylor Swift's latest oeuvre, feels like an important one — a rushing ballad that profoundly proves her talent for crafting impeccable pop melodies. The other 9 tracks on this week's round-up are as equally illuminating, whether it's selections from JPEGMAFIA or newcomer Flo Milli, who spits a flow stickier than hot-pink bubblegum. Dive in after the jump.