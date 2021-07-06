Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases The Week Of July 6, 2021

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
The trio does it again with another stunning Folklore-sounding song filled with Swift’s most searing songwriting to date: “Is it really your anxiety that stops you from giving me everything/ Or do you just not want to?”